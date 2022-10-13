Entally shootout: Elderly shot at, few held

KOLKATA: An elderly deaf and dumb man was shot at on Tuesday during a shootout that took place at Pottery Road in Entally area.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday night. Miscreants belonging from two rival groups got involved in a clash and during a scuffle one of them fired a few rounds. At the time, the elderly man, Ratan Sandhukhan, who reportedly owns a grocery shop, was passing through the spot with his brother when he was shot in the abdomen. Sandhukhan was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he underwent a surgery. His condition is reportedly stable. Police are waiting for doctors' permission to record his statement. However, cops are almost sure that Sandhukhan was not the target of the miscreants. He was a victim to the crossfire.

Cops from the Entally police station along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Priyabrata Roy rushed to the spot. Police have detained a few persons and are also searching for a few notorious miscreants who were involved in the incident. Sources informed that the clash was an outcome of a syndicate rivalry in which a few notorious criminals of the area are involved.