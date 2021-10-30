'Ensure uninterrupted power supply during Kali Puja'

kolkata: State Power minister Aroop Biswas on Friday held a meeting with senior officials of the department and urged them to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state during Kali Puja and Diwali.



Top officials, including additional chief secretary of the Power department Suresh Kumar, were present at the meeting. The officials have informed the minister as to what arrangements they have taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) will operate 24X7 control room from November 1 to 6 for fast redressal of issues. The numbers are 89007 93503 and 89007 93504.

CESC will also operate its control room and the numbers are 98310 79666 and 98310 83700. Zonal managers will be in-charge of the districts while regional managers will be in-charge of the control room at the district headquarters. Divisional Managers will take care of sub-stations and the station managers will be in-charge of customer care. Assistant chief secretary will look after the overall situation.

WBSEDCL so far processed 14,820 applications for temporary Kali Puja connections and the total applied load would be around 72.37 MW.

CESC has processed 2,089 applications with total applied load of 12.01 MW. Last year, WBSEDCL processed 13,198 applications and CESC 2,481.