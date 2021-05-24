'Ensure uniformity in assessing students of different streams'

KOLKATA: Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has written to Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, urging him to ensure uniformity in assessment of students of Science, Arts and Engineering faculty, as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).



"The students of Arts and Science Faculty will be getting 3 hours time but there is every possibility that engineering students may be allotted minimum 12 hours time for their even semester examinations. We have every reason to believe that the UGC may question this non-uniformity in holding examinations. Moreover, when the engineering students will pass out and go for jobs, the pattern of assessment might not augur well for them. We have urged the V-C to look into this aspect and assure uniformity," a JUTA member said.

The final semester for 4th year, 6th semester for third year and 4th semester for second year is due. Last year, 24 hours was allotted for the engineering semester examinations. "We have also clarified in our letter that if any particular student faces connectivity issue his or her case will be identified and can be treated as a special case," JUTA General Secretary, Partha Pratim Roy, said.

Sources in the university said the engineering faculty students' union has been pressuring the university authorities for allotting more time in examinations citing connectivity issue.

However, the faculty council meeting that was held on Sunday has decided that 12 hours minimum time will be given for examinations of the Engineering which is scheduled to start from Monday.