'Ensure there is no unassessed property in city'

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators Kolkata Municipal Corporation has directed the concerned officials to ensure that there is no unassessed property in the city.



He also suggested preparing a new map of the city after completing assessment of these properties.

The response from Hakim came after a person from south Kolkata called up at the Talk to KMC programme seeking redress on some drainage issue.

He was unable to tell his house number and only informed the name of the road on which his house is located. It was soon revealed that the person's property has not been assessed yet.

"There are some people particularly in the added areas of the city who are facing civic issues like problem of drinking water, drainage as their residence have not come under assessment. So I have directed concerned officials to take up the matter on an urgent basis and take suitable measures for conducting assessment of such un-assessed property in the city, " he said.

There have been instances when thika land has been sold keeping the civic body in the dark.

In such cases too properties have not come under assessment and people who have purchased such land have been facing problems.