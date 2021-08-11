'Ensure there is no crowd at vax centres'

KOLKATA: Chief Secretary (CS) H K Dwivedi has directed all the district magistrates to ensure that there is no unnecessary crowd in the Covid vaccination centres (CVCs). During a meeting the CS also instructed the DMs that no prior assurances are given to any beneficiaries and people must be called as per the availability of the doses at the centres.



According to sources it was learnt that the designated personnel at the CVCs have to handle the queue with patience, say the instructions.

Incidentally, Bengal has so far cumulatively administered 3,27,26,503 doses so far till Tuesday out of which 3,21,213 doses were applied in the past 24 hours. On Monday, around 2.6 lakh doses were administered across the state. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 75,81,904 doses have been administered so far.

Incidentally, some AY.3 sublineages varient of Delta variant was recently included in the list of so called Delta plus group. B.1.617.2 is the Delta variety, now some additional sublineages are included in the so called Delta plus group, said DHS Dr Ajay Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Covishield will be administered from the health centres and mega centres of Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.