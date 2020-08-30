Ensure smooth services for students, Transport dept asks pvt bus operators

Kolkata: State Transport department has urged private bus and taxi operators to ensure smooth services for students appearing for JEE mains and other exams. While the National Test Agency (NTA) is conducting the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) in Kolkata and other places on August 29, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) and JEE Main 2020 Examinations are scheduled for September. "On Friday, we have received a letter from the Public Vehicles Department, Betala. It says that we should keep normal and regular bus/mini bus operation on the roads so that students are not inconvenienced," said Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates. Taxi unions have also ensured strict action will be taken against cab drivers refusing students. Passengers can register their complaint at toll-free number 1800345592.