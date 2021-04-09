Ensure Rajib's deposit is forfeited: Mamata

Domjur: In an indirect attack without naming turncoat Rajib Banerjee, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee accused him of embezzlement of funds as a minister and owning huge properties from Dubai to Kolkata.



Rajib Banerjee, who became minister after winning from Domjur Assembly constituency, resigned from his posts and joined BJP a couple of months ago. He is contesting as BJP's candidate from Domjur itself and TMC has nominated the party's old lieutenant Kalyanendu Ghosh against him.

In the same breath she urged people, while speaking at

Domjur, not to cast vote in his favour and to ensure that the "gaddar's" security deposit get forfeited.

Seeking apology from the people of Domjur as the person whom they had elected had now become a "gaddar and Mir Jafar", she said: "I also failed to assess him initially as he has a gentle appearance and never thought that he would be so crooked. How many plots does he own in Kolkata? Before raising the finger on anyone else, you must first answer to people how much property you have made starting from Dubai to Kolkata. I would have removed him immediately if I had received the information earlier. He must kneel down before people seeking mercy for lying instead of singing Rabindra Sangeet."

Lambasting Rajib, she maintained: "He cheated people's money and played a trick over a recruitment process in the posts that were created by me. I had removed him from the post of the state Irrigation minister after receiving complaints of misappropriation of funds and made him the state Forest minister. But he asked me to make him minister of any engineering department so that he can make more money and take hefty amounts as commission".

It needs a mention that TMC had won by more than 1 lakh votes and 55033 votes in 2016 Assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha election in Domjur.

In her address at Behala, she also took a dig at turncoat Sovan Chatterjee — without naming him — saying: "I have no relation with those who get sold for money". She campaigned for Trinamool Congress candidate Ratna Chatterjee from Behala East and Partha Chatterjee from Behala West.