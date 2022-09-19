'Ensure potholes on roads maintained by PWD across state are repaired by Sep 26'

KOLKATA: The state Public Works Department (PWD) has instructed all its concerned engineers for mending potholes on roads maintained by the department by September 26 with Durga Puja (Sasthi) starting from October 1.



A circular issued by the Chief Engineer of PWD stated that presence of potholes and other minor damages on roads create not only safety hazard but also obstruction to the smooth movement of daily commuter and vehicular traffic.

It further reiterated that complaints related to bad condition of roads have also been received time and again.

So, instructions have been issued for mending of roads by September 26 .

It is learnt that state PWD minister Pulak Roy has held a meeting with

officials of his department and has issued instructions to mend all damaged roads across the state ahead of the Durga Puja.

The movement of Durga idols and her entourage at different Puja pandals start from the day of Mahalaya that falls on September 25.

Meanwhile, repair of roads in Kolkata is going on in full swing with Mayor Firhad Hakim instructing the Roads and Engineering

department under Kolkata Municipal Corporation to finish repair of all roads by September 20.