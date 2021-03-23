Ensure people who sold Midnapore to Delhi lose their poll deposits, says Abhishek

Mahisadal: Urging people to vote for Trinamool Congress (TMC) so that the deposits of BJP candidates who had sold the sentiments of Midnapore to Delhi get forfeited, president of party's youth wing, Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday stressed upon four promises made by the party in its manifesto.



Addressing a mammoth rally in Mahisadal (East Midnapore), Banerjee said after coming to power again on May 2, the TMC-led government would give Rs 500 per month to all women heads of at least 1.60 crore families in Bengal (Rs 6,000 per year) from June 1. "The women from SC and ST families would get Rs 1,000 per month, amounting to Rs 12,000 a year," he added.

"Several students aspire to pursue higher education in various streams. They will no longer have to depend on parents or overburden them for bearing the cost of their education. From June 1, the Mamata Banerjee government will take up the responsibility of your future. Through students credit card scheme, they will get a loan upto Rs 10 lakh at 4 per cent interest," Banerjee said.

Banerjee raised questions as to why the farmers in Haryana weren't happy and protested at Singhu Border if the Centre government gives Rs 6,000 to farmers as part of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. "Mamata Banerjee has announced that if she comes to power again, around 68 lakh small and marginal farmers in Bengal will get Rs 10,000 per acre," Banerjee added.

"Mamata Banerjee has said if her party comes to power again, no one will have to stand in long queues to get ration, now free ration will be delivered at your doorsteps," Banerjee said, adding that his four-pointer would deflate the confidence of 'outsiders.'

Banerjee said some traitors were bringing the outsiders to Bengal who were not aware of the culture and heritage of the state. "Do you want Mamata Banerjee to surrender before Delhi?," he asked the people who had gathered at the meeting. "To prevent a woman, who has fractured her leg to come to power for the third time, Central BJP leaders including the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Defense Minister are coming to Bengal like daily passengers," he added.

Banerjee also claimed that the much-hyped Ayushman Bharat scheme doesn't cover people who live in pucca houses or own television set, fridge, two wheeler and smart phone. "But, Swasthya Sathi is for all," he added.

Later, Banerjee took part in a road show from Tamluk Rajbari to Hospital More, accompanied by a sea of supporters. "The fact that so many people braved the scorching heat to join the rally shows that Bengal wants its own daughter," he said.