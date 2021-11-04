Ensure only green crackers are used during Kali Puja & Diwali: HC

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the state government to ensure that only green firecrackers are used during Diwali and Kali Puja. The direction comes in the wake of the Supreme Court setting aside the order of the Calcutta High Court that imposed a complete ban on the use of firecrackers in Bengal.



Following the order of the Supreme Court, use of all types of fireworks except green fireworks has been banned this year across the state.

Restrictions have also been imposed on import, purchase, sale and storage of the same. At the same time, people can burst green fireworks on Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm. The two-hour relaxation for the same on the day of Chhath Puja is from 6 am to 8 am. Bursting of green fireworks is allowed for 35 minutes from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Issuing a notification, the state Pollution Control Board has also provided telephone numbers in which one can contact to report any violation of the norms. The phone numbers of the control room of the board are 18003453390 (toll-free), (033) 23353913, (033) 23358212. On Wednesday, a division bench comprising Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Kesang Doma Bhutia observed: "This court is of the view that it would be extremely onerous if not impossible for the state to enforce any directions since Diwali festival is tomorrow (Thursday). This Court notes that directions issued by the Supreme Court in Arjun Gopal vs Union of India appear to have been substantially complied with the impugned order."

The division bench heard two pleas. The first PIL was filed by social activist Roshan Ali, seeking a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during the upcoming festivities while the second PIL was filed by Ajay Kumar Dey, seeking restrictions on pandals in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Calcutta High Court had also made it clear that the State Home Secretary, the Commissioners of Police and all such vital officials will be responsible to implement the order of the Supreme Court. The next hearing will be after six weeks," said advocate Indrajeet Dey.

In the second matter, the Calcutta High Court made it clear that there should be restrictions in the Puja premises during Kali Puja, Jagaddhatri Puja, etc to stop overcrowding. The Calcutta High Court had asked the state to file an affidavit in connection with what steps were being taken and present it in the next hearing.