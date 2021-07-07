Ensure no water supply or drainage work taken up on new roads: Directive

KOLKATA: Commissioner, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), has issued a circular directing the Roads department to consult the Water Supply, Drainage and Sewerage department before taking up work for freshly prepared roads.



The move is to ensure that no work related to water supply and drainage or sewerage is executed on freshly prepared roads in the next five years, except emergencies.

In the recent past, there has been more than one instance when freshly laid roads had to be cut for drainage and water supply purposes. This naturally had led to damage of the road, causing unnecessary expenditure on the part of KMC.

"If there is any work related to water supply or sewerage and drainage in a particular stretch, it should be expedited and should precede the repairing or laying of the fresh road,"read the circular, issued by Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar, that preceded a meeting of the Board of Administrators recently In the Talk to KMC programme, residents have complained of the road level getting elevated after drainage or water supply work leading to water-logging on the periphery of some households. The residents were informed that rain water had not accumulated inside such houses before.

The engineers of the Roads and Civil department, who had visited these areas, informed the Commissioner that if work for laying of roads precede drainage or water supply related work then such water-logging can be avoided.