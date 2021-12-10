'Ensure no untoward incident takes place during X-Mas'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Meghalaya ahead of Christmas.



She is likely to reach Shillong by road from Assam on December 21. She may also offer puja at Kamakhya Temple at Guwahati. Banerjee will be holding some political meetings in Meghalaya. Before visiting Meghalaya, Banerjee will be visiting Goa on December 13 for a three-day trip.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has directed all her Cabinet colleagues to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during Christmas and has urged them to keep a close watch on the situation in their respective areas.

The Chief Minister inaugurates the Christmas Festival 2020 at Allen Park in Park Street every year. The state government organises the programme and the entire Park Street gets decorated during Christmas for a week.