Ensure maximum employees get vaccinated: CM to industry houses

Kolkata: Giving utmost importance to vaccination to check the third wave of Covid pandemic in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given a call to chambers of commerce and industry houses to ensure vaccination of maximum number of employees by forming a "common pool".



Stating that her government has so far ensured vaccination of about 18.5 lakh people that belong to the super spreader group, Banerjee directed the top brass of the state government to also ensure vaccination of priests, cable TV operators and mechanics.

Banerjee also directed setting up of a committee headed by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, comprising of members of different chambers of commerce, to oversee the process of vaccination.

In her first meeting with the chambers of commerce after forming the government for the third consecutive term with a landslide victory, Banerjee said: "We are in favour of allowing factories and industries to run. At the same time we also have to ensure safety to the employees in respect to Covid pandemic. So I would urge you all to take initiative for vaccination of the employees. The state government will give priority to provide vaccines for labourers."

After knowing about individual moves of different industry houses and chambers of commerce, Banerjee proposed them to undertake the effort in cooperation with the state government. The state government arranges the vaccines in case they donate the amount they are investing for the same in the state's Disaster Management Relief Fund. She also stated that the industry houses can also opt to go for vaccination of their employees through private health care centres.

So far the state government has ensured the vaccination of 6.15 lakh vendors in different markets, 2.60 lakh transport workers and 3.63 lakh hawkers. In this connection, Banerjee said: "If we can move ahead at this pace, it is expected that we can check the third wave of the pandemic in the state".

Senior representatives of Ficci, Confederation of Indian Industry, Indian Chamber of Commerce, Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Assocham attended the meeting virtually while members of chambers of commerce from all districts were present virtually. Assuring of extending support to the state government in the dual fight against Covid and aftermath of Cyclone Yaas, some chambers of commerce have also announced donating different amounts in the Disaster Management Relief Fund. Banerjee also urged them to take up some cyclone affected villages for reconstruction in collaboration with the state government.

Senior ministers including Finance minister Amit Mitra and Industry minister Partha Chatterjee attended the meeting. Mitra stressed on the need to vaccinate the employees in 260 clusters in the state.

Chatterjee has said about the necessity of carrying out vaccination programmes for the employees of the factories at different industrial parks in the state. Chairman of WBIDC Rajiva Sinha and Principal Secretary of MSME department Rajesh Pandey have been directed to ensure vaccination programmes at industrial parks.

Directing to take steps to further develop the tourism sector with a stress on religious, education and cultural tourism, the Chief Minister directed Tourism department's Principal Secretary Nandini Chakraborty to vaccinate the people involved in the industry. She said that the district wise data of the employees of different hotels is ready.