'Ensure Health Professional Registry is maintained'

Kolkata: The state government has decided to undertake Health Professional Registry (HPR) to lay emphasis on its overall attempt to set up a robust digital infrastructure.



The Health department on Friday issued an order stating that adequate training has already been given to health professionals by the IT cell of the department.

All the principals of medical colleges, the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts and also the District Magistrates have been told to ensure that hospital authorities should take immediate initiatives to complete the health professional registry for all healthcare service providers attached to a particular health establishment within the stipulated time.Once digitised, the data

will not only help the department to ensure better healthcare to people will also fix accountability of health professionals.

The Health department also suggested that a counter, equipped with IT professionals, may be made operational for the purpose of healthcare professional registry and other citizen-centric initiatives under the National Digital Health Mission. Assistant Superintendent or Deputy Superintendent (non-medical) should

have to maintain a list of healthcare professionals to be registered.

The state Health department is in process of strengthening the existing infrastructure and also to create a robust IT platform to provide health services to one and all. IT platforms will be

given a further boost to monitor the health scheme on a real-time basis.

Telemedicine infrastructure has been developed by the state government under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after COVID-19 broke out.

For the first time in the country, the Bengal government has taken the telemedicine facility to the remotest areas of the state by introducing a unique project called "Swasthya Ingit".