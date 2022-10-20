'Ensure farmers don't have to pay beyond MSP for buying fertilisers'

KOLKATA: The state Agriculture department on Wednesday asked the fertiliser dealers and manufacturers to take suitable measures so that the requisite allotment of the state for the month of October and November is properly met. The Rabi season has already set in and the demand for fertilisers is very high considering the fact that it is a long season



"The supply of some type of fertiliser during the last Kharif season has been less, however we have been able to make up for the deficit of the supply. So in order to ensure smooth supply during Rabi season we held a meeting with all stakeholders," state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhayay said.

"Some dealers have pointed out non availability of railway rakes and we have asked the company top brass to take it up with the Railways and assured co operation from our side too," he added.

The minister said that we have asked the stakeholders to ensure that the shortfall in supply in October is made up and the allotment of November is handed over by the end of next month.

The minister have also warned the dealers to ensure that farmers do not have to pay price beyond the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for purchase of fertilisers. In the last Kharif season there were complaints against a section of fertilizer traders of selling the chemical nutrients to farmers at an inflated price which is beyond MSP.

The traders have also been directed not to push or force the farmers in buying fertilizers of their own choice.

Instructions have been issued for appointing more dealers at the sub division level to ensure smooth supply of fertiliser.