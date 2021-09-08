'Ensure conduct of vax drive sans political interference'

kolkata: State government has given a directive to all the district administrations to ensure that only government employees are involved in the vaccination drive and there should not be 'any political interference'.



Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi held a meeting with all the DMs and other officials and issued necessary instructions in this regard.

The Chief Medical Officers of health in all the districts have been asked to ensure that no Covid deaths take place under their jurisdiction.

State government has found that in some districts Covid positivity rate is higher than the state's average. These districts have been asked to ensure that Covid infection rate goes down.

It may be mentioned here that a team from Swasthya Bhawan had recently visited Nadia and the report they submitted to the department regarding Covid had not been so satisfactory.

According to sources, Chief Secretary directed the district officials to further strengthen the vaccination drive in rural urban and semi-urban areas.

During the last month the state had received around 1 crore vaccine and in the current month it is expected to receive around 1.4 crore doses.

Meanwhile, Bengal on Tuesday administered 5,25,409 doses across the state and the number of cumulative doses administered so far in the state reached 4,46,52,376 till Tuesday.

State had administered over 7 lakh doses on Monday. On Friday it had also administered over 5 lakh doses.

As per health department figure, first doses have been cumulatively administered on nearly 3.15 crore people so far and in case of second doses cumulative figure stands at 1.25 crore so far.

As many as 3,725 common vaccination centers (CVC) have been operational throughout the state. Around 3,769 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has performed the highest number of doses in August. State had successfully conducted over 5 lakh daily vaccinations over a span of one week in a row. Few days ago Bengal managed to conduct 12 lakh doses in a single setting an example for other states.