'Ensure beds in hospitals for all critical patients'

KOLKATA: With the fresh Covid cases continuing to shoot up, the State Health department has urged the health officials in the districts to ensure that serious Covid infected patients do not face any difficulty in availing beds in hospitals. The department also suggested that patients with mild symptoms should be accommodated in the Safe Homes.



The Health department has observed that often people with mild symptoms get admitted to the hospitals. But, if such patients with mild infection occupy the hospital beds, serious patients will be deprived. A senior health official in the state said Safe Homes were not being properly utilised. "There is adequate infrastructure in Safe Homes, Covid infected patients without serious complications can be treated in the Safe Homes. If someone's health deteriorates while undergoing treatment at a Safe Home, he or she will be shifted to the hospital," the official said. He reiterated that there was adequate stock of oxygen, medicines, steroids and other equipment in the Safe Homes. Most of the beds in Safe Homes are lying vacant.

According to the Health department's data, there are 200 Safe Homes set up across the State. There are around 11,507 beds in the Safe Homes out of which only 938 have been filled up so far. The total number of people in home quarantine is 21,693.

The Health department has already put in place an integrated system which will guide the Covid patients to secure an accommodation at hospitals, Safe Homes or Satellite Centers. Patient can receive free-of-cost consultation by calling telemedicine number ~ 033-2357-6001, helpline numbers 1800-313-444-222; 033-23412600 or at the control room number at Swasthya Bhawan ~ 6291 15847.