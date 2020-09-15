Enough seats available in colleges for admission: Min

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday reiterated that there are enough seats in the colleges and universities for admission of the students and there is no reason to be worried about admission.



There have been allegations from a section of students that even after securing over 90 percent marks they are finding it difficult to seek admission

"The results this year in all the Boards have been of very high standards. However, there has been a tendency among students to make a beeline for seeking admission in a handful of colleges. The mindset of studying only in one or two colleges of choices should be changed. The cut off marks or criteria for admission in all colleges are not the same. So if a student gets less marks than the cut off in a particular college he /she would have to opt for another college. We cannot compromise with merit when it comes to choice for admission. Moreover, this year students are keen to push for admission in institutions where connectivity is on the better side," Chatterjee said on the sidelines of a felicitation programme for students of his own constituency in Behala.

He felicitated all the students who had performed very well in the 10th and 12 th standard.

Chatterjee said that the Mamata Banerjee government has set up 50 new colleges and 40 universities in the state since 2011 and has created 2 lakh additional classrooms.