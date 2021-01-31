Enlist names of private dentists for vaccination: Health dept tells officials

Kolkata: The state Health department has issued an order asking the district officials to enlist the names of all the private dental practitioners, who will soon be vaccinated.



All the private dental practitioners in the districts have been asked to enrol their names with the concerned officials, who will in turn incorporate the names into the list of potential recipients of vaccines.

Indian Dental Association (IDA) plays a crucial role in ensuring that all the dental surgeons even in the remote areas can receive the shots.

Dr Raju Biswas, the state Secretary of the IDA, said: "Our association is not only concerned about the members but also for those dental surgeons who haven't been enlisted in our membership list. The number goes up to 3500.

During the pandemic situation, they have equally shared the responsibilities of serving the people. Many of them have been vaccinated while the rest of the doctors are going to be vaccinated soon. We are thankful to the state government for its assistance."

A large number of dentists have already been affected with Covid. The possibility of contracting the disease is higher for the dental practitioners as they are more exposed to the virus. The State branch of the IDA stood in support of the dental surgeons of the state.

The organisation has also taken up initiatives and made necessary arrangements for the vaccination of all the private dental practitioners of the state. The IDA had also appealed to the state government to enlist the names of all the private dental practitioners as they had been fighting the battle from the front.