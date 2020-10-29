Enhancing Covid treatment: State to train local docs

Kolkata: In a bid to provide proper treatment to Covid patients staying in home isolation, the state administration is taking steps to provide training to local doctors as per the Covid protocol.



Sources said that a detailed discussion took place in this regard in a high level meeting held on Wednesday at Nabanna. Top brass of the state Health department also attended the meeting.

This comes when 3,924 people got infected with the disease on Wednesday.

The state Health department has been directed to prepare a detailed plan of action to provide training to doctors in localities. Though local doctors are aware about the aspects of Covid, the state administration is taking the step to make the system foolproof by providing them with all sorts of details on Covid treatment and its protocol. Experts from the state Health department will be providing training to the local doctors, sources said.

At the same time, a decision has been taken to add another 200 beds in Beliaghata ID Hospital so that more number of

Covid patients can be provided with necessary treatment at the hospital. There was also discussion at Tuesday's meeting regarding liquid oxygen plants at three hospitals – Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, MR Bangur Hospital and Beliaghata ID Hospital. Moreover, the top brass of the state administration and Health department officers also had a detailed discussion over the telemedicine service that is provided at the critical time of Covid.