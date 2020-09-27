English-medium students should learn about reformer: Mamata

Kolkata: Paying tribute to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his bicentenary birth anniversary, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit out at "certain outsiders", who had desecrated his bust last year. Prodded by the Chief Minister, the state Education department will soon distribute a book on the life and works of the social reformer among students of English-medium schools.



At a programme organised by the School Education department to mark the conclusion of the bicentenary programme of the noted reformer, Banerjee made a short virtual address through state Education minister Partha Chatterjee's mobile phone where she expressed her concern that students studying in English-medium schools (CBSE and ICSE Boards) might not be aware of the life and works of Vidyasagar.

Chatterjee instructed his department's Principal Secretary to take measures for distribution of the book on Vidyasagar that has already been compiled by the Syllabus Restructure Committee among students of all English-medium schools across the state.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister tweeted: "Remembering great social reformer & educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his 200th birth anniversary. He was a pioneer for Bangla language & drafted primer Barnaparichay. Also known as 'Dayar Sagar', he fought for widow remarriage, banning child marriage & polygamy."

Condemning the vandalism and desecration of Vidyasagar's bust, she wrote: "Vidyasagar truly represents the pride of Bengal & serves as an inspiration to us till date. His bust was unfortunately desecrated in 2019 by certain outsiders, which only shows their disregard for Bengal's legacy. However, his teachings are deeply inculcated in our values."

A bust of Vidyasagar was vandalised last year in May during a clash that broke out at a roadshow led by the then BJP president Amit Shah ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Chatterjee in his address urged all like-minded people to unite against those who are trying to demolish Bengal's rich heritage, culture and language. He announced a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 for two years to the best science students who will be recommended by their respective schools.

Chatterjee added that the Vidyasagar Academy will have a library, archive and museum where letters written by the reformer and some of the original manuscripts of his books will be displayed. Chatterjee, along with Bratya Basu, garlanded his statue at College Square. At Bangla Academy, Indranil Sen, Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs paid rich tributes to Vidyasagar.