Empty school bus gutted in fire at Behala, none injured

Kolkata: Fire broke out in a parked school bus at Janakalyan area in Behala on Tuesday afternoon. As the bus was vacant, no was injured in the incident.



According to sources, on Tuesday afternoon a school bus belonging to a private English medium school was parked on the road in front of Douglas Ground in Janakalyan area near Sakher Bazar. All of a sudden, some pedestrians saw smoke coming out of the bus.

As the bus was parked adjacent to a roadside eatery, people who were having food there became panic stricken. Locals along with the workers of the roadside eatery subsequently started pouring water inside the bus. However, the fire still kept spreading and the whole bus was gutted in the mishap.

Meanwhile, locals informed police and fire brigade and after five minutes, two fire tenders reached the spot and started spraying water to douse the fire, which was brought under control after almost half an hour.

Fire brigade officials suspect that the fire broke out due to short circuit in the battery box of the bus. However, locals alleged that the fire broke out from the cooking area of the roadside eatery.