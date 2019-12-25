Empowered by govt aid, Howrah women produce sanitary napkins to earn their living

Kolkata: Women belonging to various self-help groups are preparing sanitary napkins in Howrah's Amta after the state government provided them with equipment.



The district administration has imparted training among the women so that they become economically independent.

Women from various self-help groups in the district are preparing the sanitary napkins and then sending them to various villages.

The villagers in Amta are getting the sanitary napkins comparatively at cheaper rate. Many schools in the area are also procuring napkins from these women.

The women who are engaged in producing the napkins have been given special training to operate the machine provided by the government. An automated vending machine of sanitary napkins and a napkin destroyer have been installed.

In order to empower the women in villages, the State Women, Child Development and Social Welfare department installed sealing and packing unit of high quality sanitary napkins in various places so that women can come forward and get into an alternative method of earning money.

Napkins, which are produced at various units, are also distributed among the girls staying at various destitute homes run by the government free of cost.

Women rescued from trafficking have been provided training to work at the unit on salary basis thereby finding an alternative source of income.

The new initiative is immensely helping the underprivileged girls to get sanitary napkins at completely free of cost.

The department had taken up the scheme to ensure hygiene during the menstruation cycle of women.

The state government has a plan to install more machines in various villages and involve various self help groups in the job.

It will not only provide a platform for the local women to earn their living but will also help the school girls to get napkins at much cheaper rate.