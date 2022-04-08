Employment generation in Kolkata tops among other metros

Kolkata: Employment generation in the city has been the highest among other metros with Kolkata recording a 42 per cent year-on-year growth in comparison to 2020-21 fiscal.



The City of Joy is followed by Hyderabad with 27 per cent, Mumbai 25 per cent, Chennai 24 per cent and Pune with 23 per cent. Hiring activity in Delhi, however, declined 15 per cent this year. Bengaluru has not found a place in the list.

India Inc's hiring activity recorded a 16 per cent year-on-year growth in March with lifting of restrictions and a pick-up in business momentum prompting employers to strengthen their search for manpower, according to latest data from online job portal Naukri.com.

Among Tier II cities, Coimbatore registered the highest growth with 29 per cent, followed by Kochi with 12 per cent. Hiring activity in Chandigarh dipped 9 per cent, while Vadodara and Jaipur's graph remained static.

According to the data, travel and hospitality at 82 per cent has seen consistent growth since travel restrictions were lifted. Several other sectors also witnessed a rise in hiring trends compared to 2021, including education at 44 per cent, real estate at 30 per cent, retail at 28 per cent, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) at 22 per cent, IT-software at 14 per cent, and FMCG at 5 per cent.

Hiring activity in oil and gas, however, declined 6 per cent while in the healthcare sector the graph was flat.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activity based on job listings on its website. The survey is based on data from more than 76,000 clients who use Naukri.com.