Employment boost: State to urge banks to launch diploma courses in banking & finance

Kolkata: With the aim to guarantee 100 per cent placement, state Finance minister Amit Mitra on Thursday said that the state government would urge all banks in the next meeting of the State-Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) to collaborate with universities to launch diploma courses in banking and finance.



Mitra said while launching the "NextGen Post Graduate Diploma Course in Banking and Finance" that has been taken up by the Bandhan Bank in collaboration with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT).

Around 210 students will undertake the residential course at its learning centre at Rajpur near Sonarpur and a new learning centre is coming up at Shantiniketan with a capacity of 240 residential students. The facility at Shantiniketan would become operational by January 2022.

Stating that the course is unique in its kind as it is a blend of knowledge and practical skills, Mitra said: "There

is a need to scale up the arrangement so that at least 2,000

people get jobs after undertaking the course in a year.

The matter would be taken

up in the next meeting of SLBC so that more banks come forward to work jointly with universities to provide such training by initiating similar courses".

Appreciating the course that he launched on Thursday, Mitra said: "This is the first time such a two-semester course is being launched in which students will get to learn about banking regulations, banking law, retail banking, credit banking, business economics and behavioural science".

Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, managing director and CEO of Bandhan Bank, said: "Our bank brings in around 5,000 people under employment in a year. So our endeavour is to make more people ready for the industry".