Employees of IT firm write to CM

Kolkata: The employees of an IT giant have written a letter to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking her intervention against the mass lay off drive introduced by an IT giant in view of the COVID- 19 pandemic.



In Kolkata already 1000- 1500 employees have been forced to resign while another 25,000 are waiting for their turn as they are sitting idle without any assignment.

A spokesperson for the employees alleged that the employees are forced to sit idle without getting any project. They HR officials then get in touch with such employees and six days extension is given. Three such extensions are given and then the HR department asks the employee to resign.

He further said those with 4th rating in the latest appraisal cycle which ended in February had been moved to the Performance Improvement Programme ( PIP). Though it sounds to be a employees friendly programme, in reality none of them could clear the test and they were rated " unsatisfactory" by the managers following instruction of the senior officials of the management.

Following this, the employees receive repetitive calls from the HR who force them to put in their papers. The employees who refuse to resign receive harsh treatment. The often receive calls threatening termination, blacklisting, and removing without paying any compensation. Because of thse threat calls, many employees have developed trauma and psychological disorder.

The employees who are willing to resign are given 2- 4 months salary and medical insurance of four months.