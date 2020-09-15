Employees of Darjeeling Municipality start relay hunger strike

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Municipality Employees Union backed by the Trinamool Congress have embarked on a phase wise agitation with a charter of demands. On Monday they started a relay hunger strike programme at the Darjeeling Municipality premises.

"We have been presenting our charter of demands since January 2020, however the demands have not been addressed despite 6 months having passed. Following demonstrations and pen down since August 10, we have started a relay hunger strike. We will further intensify our agitation if our demands are not met," stated Dikipa Gurung, Secretary of the employees association.

The demands include due wages of 2017 to be paid immediately. The wages due are for 38 and 60 days for the year 2017. Other demands include immediate implementation of pay band of 2011 or increase in daily wages; Government approval for 129 employees; immediate redressal of problems faced by Died in Harness cases; immediate filling up of vacancies of B, C and D group by daily wage workers of the municipality; online service book facility of the employees; increase the number of employees of the municipality from the existing 539 as the area and workload has also increased.

"We support the employees agitation. We will pursue the matter in Kolkata. We will meet the Municipal and Urban Development Minister to resolve the issues," stated NB Khawas, Spokesperson, TMC.

The Darjeeling Municipality founded in 1950 is one of the oldest civic bodies in the country.