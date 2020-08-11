Employees of Darjeeling civic body embark on agitation path

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Municipality Employees Union backed by the Trinamool Congress have embarked on a phase wise agitation with a charter of demands. The agitation commenced with protest demonstration on the premises of the Municipality.



"We have been presenting our charter of demands since January 2020, however the demands have not been addressed despite 6 months having passed. We will hold demonstrations in front

of the municipality for a week. This will be followed by pen down strike by the employees. If this

too fails to yield the desired results we will launch relay hunger

strike" stated Dikipa Gurung, Secretary of the employees association.

The demands include due wages of 2017 to be paid immediately. The wages due are for 38 and 60 days for the year 2017. Other demands include immediate implementation of pay band of 2011 or increase in daily wages; Government approval for 129 employees; immediate redressal of problems faced by Died in Harness cases; immediate filling up of vacancies of B, C and D group by daily wage workers of the municipality; online service book facility of the employees; increase the number of employees of the municipality from the existing 539 as the area and workload has also increased.

"The Darjeeling Municipality Employees Association approached the TMC for help. We will extend all support and help to the Association as they are now our affiliate and a frontal organization. We appeal to the authorities to redress their

grievances at the earliest,"

stated NB Khawas, Spokesperson, TMC.