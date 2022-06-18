Emperor Babur's descendants to take part in seminar in city

kolkata: Mumtaz Hossain Chowdhury and Begam Moitree Chowdhury, the 27th descendants of Emperor Babur, will take part in an interactive session at Sabarna Sangrahasala in Behala.



Debarshi Roy Chowdhury, curator of Sabarna Sangrahasala, said two sessions will be held on June 19. The first session will start at 3pm and continue till 4.30pm while the second session will start at 5pm and end at 6.30pm. A Mughal durbar will be recreated, where the descendants of the Mughal dynasty will interact with the scholars, students of history and researchers.

Many new things, which are not taught in History course will come up as the descendants of the Mughal Dynasty will refer to tradition and oral history which they have learnt from their forefathers, Roy Chowdhury said. The Mughal dynasty descendants now stay in Oman and look after a school. The friendship between the Roy Chowdhury family and the Mughals dates back to 1536, nearly 486 years ago when Panchanan Gangopadhyay was appointed as the military strategist of Shah Jahan. Gangopadhyay got the title of Shakti Khan. He also gave Halishar to Gangopadhyay.

In 1608, the Mughals gave eight parganas from Halishahar to Diamond Harbour and gave the title Roy Chowdhury. Since then, the Gangopadhyays are known as the descendants of Sabarna Roy Chowdhury.

Roy Chowdhury said the last Durbar was held in 2019. For two years, it could not be held due to the pandemic.