Eminent thespians take out protest rally demanding withdrawal of CAA, NRC

Kolkata: Eminent theatre personalities of the city brought out a rally on Friday, demanding withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).



The rally was taken out from Muktangan on SP Mukherjee Road and

ended in Rabindra Sadan complex via Asutosh Mukherjee Road and SP Mukherjee Road.

Veteran thespians including Ashok Mukhopadhyay, Bibhas Chakraborty, Sohag Sen, Paran Bandyopadhyay and Neel Mukhopadhyay took part in the rally, among others.

Bibhas Chakraborty said that the Centre is trying to create divide among the people belonging to different religions and speaking different languages, in the name of CAA and NRC.

"Those who are raising their voice against the BJP have been harassed and attacked often, with the worst affected being the student community. Under such a situation, it would be wrong on our part if we do not come out on the streets and put forth our protest against the draconian act," he added.

"The country is passing through a dark period and I urge people from all walks of life to raise their voice against the divisive forces," said Ashok Mukhopadhyay.

Sohag Sen added: "In the past we had protested against many issues that had tried to curb the freedom of speech and expression of people. The need of the hour is to get ourselves united and resist the evil forces that try to divide the society."

Meanwhile, stating that theatre actors play an important role in spreading the message of communal peace and harmony, Paran Bandyopadhyay said: "We will continue to spread communal peace and harmony and thwart any attempt to divide the society."