Eminent film critic Rev Gaston Roberge passes away

Kolkata: Eminent film critic, theoretician, scholar and Jesut Priest, Rev Gaston Roberge, died in Kolkata on Wednesday. He was 85-year-old and was suffering from old age related problems. His funeral will take place at Dhyan Ashram, near Joka in Kolkata on Friday at 11 am.

He was acclaimed in international and national film circles and conducted several discourses in different countries on films of Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen. He was also an expert on Eisenstein.

He was associated with Film & Television Institute of India, Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, Kolkata, Jamia Milia Islamia University, New Delhi, Calcutta and Jadavpur

Universities, among many other national and international institutions.