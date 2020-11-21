Eminent educationist Dipankar Basu passes away

Darjeeling: As fate would have it, the Professor from Kolkata who had made Darjeeling his home, could not return to his beloved Hills. 79-year-old Dipankar Basu, eminent educationist, breathed his last at a private nursing home in Kolkata in the wee hours of Friday. He is survived by his siblings.

"The people of Darjeeling mourn the sad demise of one of Darjeeling's most passionate and dedicated professors. Prof Basu spent his entire life in Darjeeling, teaching generations of youths and was also a career counselor. Under his able guidance many have reached their career goals. He loved Darjeeling and her people. We will miss him immensely," stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA.

Basu had arrived in Darjeeling on September 11, 1968 with a job of a lecturer in political science at the Darjeeling Government College. He loved the place and the people so much that he turned down four transfer offers, twice to the then Presidency College, Maulana Azad College and Chandannagore College and stayed back to serve the people here.

After retirement in the early 2000s, Basu served as the honorary director of Career Information Counseling and Coaching Center (CICACC.) He also undertook many philanthropic activities as a member of the Rotary Club of Darjeeling.

"He was in charge of a free coaching center for competitive exams including WBCS run by the State Government. When the Government closed down the centre, he approached the DGHC and started a similar center on a larger scale which later became the CICACC. Such was his love for teaching and counseling," stated Amar Rai, former MLA, Darjeeling and also Basu's colleague.