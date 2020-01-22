Embittered with BJP, 6 TMC members rejoin party

Kolkata: Embittered with the BJP, it was a homecoming of sorts when six Trinamool Congress party members who had defected to the saffron party from Khanakul Assembly constituency in Hooghly district after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls rejoined TMC on Wednesday. The six were handed over the party flag by Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim at the party office at Chetla Sadan.



Among those who rejoined TMC are Sheikh Naimul, the vice-president of Khanakul I panchayat samity and Sheikh Badshah member of Khanakul I gram panchayat.

The other four are Ramkrishna Maity, Akhil Jana, Pintu Chongdar and Arnab Sarkar, former members of Zilla Parishad of Khanakul I block.

"BJP is trying to create divisions among the people of the country in the name of religion. At a time, when the country is going through an acute economic slowdown, the prices of essential commodities have shot up and unemployment has reached an all-time high, they have brought Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to divert the common people's attention. These people have regretted joining the BJP and have rejoined our party," Hakim, who is also the party observer of Hooghly district said.

"We cannot be with a party that has introduced CAA and NRC," said Naimul holding the TMC party flag in his hand.