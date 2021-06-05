Embankments: Report on use of funds to be submitted today

kolkata: The detailed report on utilisation of fund, quality control along with the present condition of the structures – mainly embankments - whose "palliative restoration" was carried out after super cyclone Amphan in East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas will be submitted on Saturday.



Sources said all concerned divisions of the state Irrigation and Waterways department in the three districts were directed to submit the report soon after damages were noticed post cyclone Yaas. "The report is going to be submitted on June 5," said a state government officer.

Giving a vivid description of the work (including name, value and contractors) that was carried out after Amphan, each of the divisions has to explain whether the sanctioned amount was utilised. "Details stating that what was actually developed utilising the money also has to be provided, if the answer is yes. If no, automatically it will show that the allotted fund is lying unutilised," sources said adding that location (including the latitude and longitude of the place of work) will also remain specified in their report along with photographs of its present condition.

They also have to mention whether the reconstructed structures, mainly embankments, are still intact or it got damaged during any of the high tides since super cyclone Amphan or it was damaged after cyclone Yaas.

A committee comprising senior officers of the department will deal with the report to find out whether there was dereliction of duty on anyone's part while carrying out the reconstruction work after Amphan. "Appropriate action would be taken, as per the law, against the person if found guilty," said an officer adding that if needed members of the committee would also carry out physical site verifications to tally the facts in reality with what has been stated in the report.

The palliative work worth around Rs 125 crore was carried out after super cyclone Amphan and 99 per cent of the work was in East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas. The only permanent embankment of 1.5 km long worth around Rs 8 crore was constructed at Bankim Nagar in Sagar utilising the state fund.

Meanwhile, the state Irrigation and Waterways department has set up six separate committees each headed by a Superintendent Engineer (SE) to monitor the reconstruction work after cyclone Yaas. The SE's are not from the region where the work is taking place, to maintain transparency. They will assess the need of a work, its tender process and subsequently monitor the quality as well as progress of work.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her resentment knowing that many of the embankments, those were reconstructed after Amphan, have got damaged within a year's time due to the impact of cyclone Yaas.

Alleging that funds allotted for building embankments and roads were "misused" in East Midnapore, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said his party's leadership would urge the Chief Minister to conduct a probe into the shoddy works and take action against those involved in the alleged misappropriation of "public money" without minimal concern for the people.