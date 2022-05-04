EM Bypass: Temporary office of TMC inaugurated

kolkata: A temporary office of Trinamool Congress was inaugurated following a special Puja on Tuesday which is celebrated as auspicious Akshay Tritiya.



The Puja, which started t 12.30pm, continued for more than three hours. It was conducted by Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Agriculture minister.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, secretary general Partha Chatterjee, state President Subrata Bakshi, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shantanu Sen and a host of councillors were present on the occasion.

The five storeyed ( G+ 4) will house the office of Trinamool temporarily. It is situated within Metropolitan housing society off Eastern Metropolitan bypass. Trinamool Bhavan has been pulled down and it will take nearly two years to construct the new house. Trinamool Congress had been holding press conference at a hotel in south Kolkata.It was learnt that Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will hold a close door meeting with party leaders on May 5 in this building.

She is likely to relaunch 'Didi ke bolo' on May 5. A toll free number will be given where aggrieved persons can directly lodge their complaint with Mamata Banerjee. Didi ke Bolo had been launch in July 2019 and was an instant success. People can lodge complaint against the highhandedness of the people's representatives.

Banerjee has made it clear that the party will not tolerate any kind of highhandedness by the leaders. The Panchayat election will be held in 2023 and she has made it very clear that the party will not tolerate any kind of violence. Trinamool Congress is gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha election. Banerjee is likely to give instructions to the leaders to build contacts with the people and make them aware of various schemes that have been taken up by the state government for their benefit.