EM Bypass: Taxi driver held for raping deaf & mute woman

KOLKATA: A taxi driver was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a deaf and mute woman on Tuesday.



According to sources, the woman, a resident of Baruipur who works in a bag manufacturing factory near Panchannagram area, was walking along the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass to reach Park Circus in the evening.

Near Ambedkar Bridge, a taxi driver dragged her inside his taxi and allegedly raped her.

The accused person also snatched Rs 5,000 from the woman as well.

The incident came to light after she and one of her friends approached police on Wednesday.

But cops faced difficulties while communicating with the woman.

Later, an interpreter was arranged and finally a complaint was lodged at the Pragati Maidan police station.

The woman had told the cops that the upper portion of the white and blue AC taxi was black. On Thursday, cops were tipped off about a man, identified as Kamre Alam alias Raja of Panchannagram, who drives such a taxi. On Thursday night, Alam was nabbed. Later, he confessed the crime. The taxi was also seized. It was suspected that Alam might be following the woman for quite some time.