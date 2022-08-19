EM Bypass: SRFTI pupil drowns to death

kolkata: A student of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) at EM Bypass died after drowning while swimming in a pond on Friday.



The deceased Vishal Mohanlal Goutam, son of Mohanlal Goutam, used to live in the hostel of SRFTI.

He was native of Vijalpur under Navsari district of Gujarat. The 29-year-old student had gone to swim in a nearby pond when he suddenly drowned. He was fished out by the local people and was rushed to the Peerless Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.