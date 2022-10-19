EM Bypass: 3 killed, 6 hurt as vehicle collides with bus

KOLKATA: Three persons were killed and six others were injured after a pick-up vehicle they were travelling in, overturned near Captain Bheri area on EM Bypass under Pragati Maidan police station.



The deceased people have been identified as Sambhunath Das (62), Pranab Bera (32) and Bappa Halder (29). All the three victims were residents of Haroa in North 24-Parganas. Both of them suffered critical head injuries.

All the injured people were taken to the SSKM Hospital. Two of the six injured people are undergoing treatment at the Trauma Care of SSKM Hospital. They are Avi Das (25) and Amit Das (20). Four others have been released from the SSKM hospital after primary treatment.

Police said that the accident occurred when the pick up van overturned on EM Bypass. Police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and brought the situation under control. A probe has been initiated.