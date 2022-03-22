Elimination of TB: Bengal nominated in gold and bronze category

kolkata: Centre nominated East Midnapore in the gold category and Nadia in the bronze category as the two districts of Bengal have seen remarkable progress towards the elimination of tuberculosis (TB) and is well on way to achieving the target by 2025.



This is a significant development taking place in the state towards achieving TB free Bengal, a dream project of the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. East Midnapore has been able to achieve 60 per cent reduction in incidence compared to a baseline of 145 in 2015 while Nadia has been selected for Bronze Category for 20 per cent reduction in incidence compared to a baseline of 173 in 2015.

The Government of India has recognised the success of both the districts. The certification was carried out by ICMR-National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis during Feb -Mar 2022 in collaboration with ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology Chennai, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine and WHO, India. The certification was done on various parameters including the activities and survey undertaken in the districts. Field verification of prerequisites TB score and NNT was performed through a review of programme records and patient interviews. Verification of drug consumption data in the public sector and drug sale data in the private sector were carried out through a review of records and interactions with private practitioners and chemists.

Director of Health Services Dr Ajay Chakraborty said: "District level survey for estimating TB incidence and under-reporting was done in randomly selected villages in the districts. Based on the above, the current incidence of TB in these districts which have been estimated and a decline in TB incidence from the baseline of 2015 have been measured and results announced today by the Government of India."

These districts will be felicitated on World TB Day event on 24th March 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, a senior health official said.