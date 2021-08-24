Eleven IPS officers kept on compulsory wait get postings

Kolkata: At least 11 IPS officers who were in the compulsory waiting have been given posting.



On Monday a notification was published from the West Bengal Home and Hill Affairs department in this regard. Dr. Rajesh Kumar has been posted as the Additional Director General (ADG), Provisioning while Ajay Kumar Nand has been made the ADG, Telecommunication in the state police.

Mitesh Jain has been made the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of West Bengal Civil Defence. Sukesh Kumar Jain has been posted as the DIG of State Armed Police (SAP) 9th battalion in Krishnanagar. This apart, Kunal Aggarwal has been made the DIG of Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR), 2nd battalion in Salua.

Mukesh has been posted as the DIG of West Bengal National Vollunteer Force (WBNVF) while Sunil Kumar Yadav has been made the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kolkata Armed Police (KAP), 1st battalion. Suresh Kumar Chadive who was posted in the West Bengal Police Directorate (WBPD) has been posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP), Telecommunication in the state police.

Amit Kumar Singh has been made the Vice Principal of Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy (SVSPA).

Meanwhile Ajeet Singh Yadav has been made the SP, Forest Protection which is a newly created post.

Nima Norbu Bhutia who was transferred to the post of Special Superintendent in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from the post of Commandant, SAP 11th battalion has been instructed to carry on in his earlier

posting.