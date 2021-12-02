Elephant safari begins at Gorumara National Park

darjeeling: There are reasons to cheer for the tourism industry.



Keeping in line with the long standing demand of the tourism industry, elephant safari has commenced at Gorumara on the lines of Jaldapara for all tourists.

To celebrate this, the Gorumara Tourism Welfare Association (GTWA) welcomed tourists with flowers and sweets on Wednesday.

Incidentally, until now elephant safari was allowed for tourists putting up at bungalows run by the Forest department.

The GTWA has been demanding that elephant safari be allowed for all tourists.

Recently, the forest department made an announcement that elephant safari would be opened up for everyone.

Earlier offline tickets were only available from Lataguri. The association then urged the forest department to make online tickets available.

Online tickets are available now. Tourists have to report at Dhupjhora for the elephant safari. "We extend our gratitude to the forest department for positively acting upon our proposals. It will definitely boost tourism and the local economy" stated a member of the GTWA.