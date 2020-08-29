Elephant carcass recovered from Jalpaiguri

Darjeeling: The carcass of a male elephant was found at Dudumari, under the Banarhat police station in the Jalpaiguri district.

The carcass was spotted in a Segun plantation adjacent to the paddy fields in Dudumari. With news of the dead elephant, officials and personnel of the Binnaguri Wildlife squad of the Forest department rushed to the spot. The officials stated that they would be able to ascertain the cause of death only after an autopsy.

Locals stated that an elephant herd had ventured into the plantation from the adjacent forest on Thursday night. In the morning, the dead elephant was spotted. The carcass bore no injury marks. "The carcass has been taken to the Daina forest where autopsy will be conducted. Based on that, we can ascertain the cause of death," stated Subhasish Rai, forester.

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old woman was trampled to death by elephants in Alipurduar on Thursday. The incident occurred at Uttar Chekamari under the Birpara block of Alipurduar.