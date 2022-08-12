Electronic signalling system inaugurated at 2 places in Balurghat

KOLKATA: Electronic signalling system was inaugurated in two places under Balurghat civic areas on Thursday.



District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna and Superintendent of Police Rahul De jointly inaugurated the electronic signalling system of Thanamore. The chairman of Trinamool Congress-led Balurghat civic board Ashok Kumar Mitra inaugurated the same system at Tankmore.

Additional Superintendent of Police Md Nasim, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Balurghat Headquarter) Somnath Jha, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Billa Mangal Saha, Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat police station Santi Nath Panja and Officer-in-Charge (Traffic) of Balurghat Babul Hussein were present in the programme.

Ashok Kumar Mitra said the two areas are densely populated and it is tough to control traffic particularly during rush hours without an automated signalling system.

"The new system will help the city people for smooth movement. Soon more important places and intersections will be covered up under the same system," he said.

Immediately after the inauguration, Raksha bandhan was celebrated by the officials of both South Dinajpur district administration and police. Rakhis were tied and sweets were offered to the residents.