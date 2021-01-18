Electronic delivery service system & automated mutation programme: State bags SKOCH award

Kolkata: The state Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation department has bagged the SKOCH award for its unique electronic delivery service system and automated mutation programme.



It was on Saturday when the award was announced adding another feather in the crown of the Bengal government in the field of e-governance. The state government had introduced an online based system using which it had become possible to ensure automatic mutation of land in the name of its buyer within 24 hours after registration takes place in his or her name.

A senior official said: "It brought to an end any sort of harassment of a buyer as he or she no longer needed to give any fresh application to get the property mutated in his or her name. It automatically takes place if the property is a mutated one in the name of the seller. It also helps the government in maintaining a proper land record with immediate update in the data. It helps to know the name of the current owner of a plot in just a single click." Meanwhile, the state Land and Land Reforms department is also going to introduce a robust online mechanism soon for easy registration of brick kilns in the state. It will also help the department to check the legality of the brick kilns. The brick kiln owners can easily apply for registration and will have to key in all necessary details for further verification. Once verified, they can deposit the required fees and necessary steps would be taken if the details provided found to be untrue.

There is a possibility of introducing the same in a month's time as the work for its introduction is going on in full swing.