Electricity Board staff union sets up 24 control rooms

KOLKATA: West Bengal State Electricity Board Employees' Union (WBSEBE) has set up about 24 control rooms mostly in South 24-Parganas, where senior officials have been deployed with an aim to quickly restore the damages that might be caused due to the severe cyclonic storm Yaas in the coastal regions.



Taking lessons from super cyclone Amphan, WBSEBE has deployed trained personnel at each control room whose jobs would be to identify snapped power lines in respect to the sub-stations they are connected to and restore the power lines on war footing. WBSEBE has already written to the ACE and Zonal Manager of Kolkata Zone of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) informing about the formation of control rooms. The union members will be posted to combat the situation at the ground level.

"Trained personnel of the department and some senior officials have been deployed at the ground zero so that they can easily navigate the challenges and resolve the issues. The main purpose of the move is to ensure that there is no prolonged power cut. The officials in the centres will easily identify the power lines linked to various sub-stations. Unless there is trained staff, it will be difficult to identify sub-station wise affected areas. The officials, who will remain stationed at various centres, will repair the damages and restore the power lines in minimum possible time," said Arijit Dutta, Secretary, INTTUC at Vidyut Bhavan. The power lines were devastated in various districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Hooghly and Howrah. The WBSEDCL had faced difficulties in various places due to the submerged condition of the areas. In some small pockets, the problem persisted for long.