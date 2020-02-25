Elections for 5 RS seats in Bengal to be held on March 26, announces ECI

Kolkata: According to a communiqué issued by the Election Commission of India ( ECI) the elections in five Rajya Sabha seats in Bengal will be held on March 26.



The term of 5 Rajya Sabha members will come to an end in April and election in these seats will be held on March 26. The MPs whose terms are going to be over include Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay, Jogen Chowdhury, KD Singh, Manish Gupta and Ahmed Hassan.

Bandyopadhyay became a Rajya Sabha member in 2015 when he was the all India secretary of Students Federation of India (SFI). There was resentment over sending him to the Rajya Sabha in CPI(M). He was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2017 and he continued as an Independent candidate. Over the past few years, his closeness with Trinamool Congress (TMC) increased and he was seen on the stage to observe the Martyr's Day on July 21, 2019.

Political experts said it is to be seen whether he will be nominated by Trinamool Congress for Rajya Sabha. Experts said it is to be seen whether Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee re-nominates three Rajya Sabha MPs for the second term or replaces them by new faces. It is for certain that KD Singh is not going to be re-nominated for a second term for his alleged involvement in chit fund scam.