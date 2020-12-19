Election Commission team holds review meetings for N Bengal districts

Darjeeling: After South Bengal districts, the Election Commission team held review meetings for the North Bengal districts on Friday.



The team led by deputy election commissioner Sudeep Jain, had arrived at Kolkata from Delhi on December 16. They arrived at Siliguri by helicopter from Kolkata via Malda on Friday. A review meeting with election officers and police top brass of the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar was held at the State Guest House in Siliguri.

The two hour long meeting reviewed the situation prevalent on ground zero along with the level of preparedness.

Later talking to media, Jain stated "For the last two days the election commission team held a set of review meetings with district election officers, superintendents of police, police commissioners and representatives of political parties. We heard their suggestions and concerns. There were lots of good suggestions.

We accessed the level of preparedness also. We will continuously keep in touch, keep reviewing and monitoring with the district officers so that elections can be held in a free, fair and peaceful manner in West Bengal."

Jain was accompanied by Dr. Aariz Aftab, chief election officer of West Bengal. The team had held a similar meeting at Malda with officials of Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda on Friday before the Siliguri meeting.