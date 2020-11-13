Elderly woman killed, one injured as fire breaks out at a house in Kalighat

Kolkata: An elderly woman died and a person suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a hut in Kalighat Potuapara, a century-old potters' neighbourhood, early on Thursday morning.



Four fire tenders controlled the fire after almost two

hours.

According to sources, Rajib Pal an artisan was making idols of Goddess Kali till late night.At around 4:30 am, some local people saw smoke coming out of the Rajib's house.

Meanwhile, Rajib woke up as the house was filled with smoke. But he failed to get out on his own and rescue his 70- year-old aunt Biva Pal.

Meanwhile, Rajib's neighbour tried to douse the fire but failed. Kalighat police station and fire brigade were also informed. Within a short span of time, four fire tenders were pressed into action.

While a team of firefighters was trying to douse the fire, another team rescued Biva and Rajib.

The duo was rushed to SSKM Hospital where Biva was declared brought dead. Rajib was admitted at the hospital with multiple burn injuries.

Primarily it is suspected that the fire might have broken out due to short circuit from the electrical wire. However, the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

In a separate incident a fire broke out at a hotel at Nawpara area in New Town. Around 10 pm. As the area is congested and several shops were located at the same building as well as in the adjacent areas, people got panic stricken. Immediately Eco Park police station and fire brigade were informed. Two fire tenders from Bidhannagar fire station were pressed in to action. Meanwhile, the hotel was evacuated and the boarders were arranged separate accommodations. After almost oneand-a-half-hour the fire was controlled.

It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to short circuit. It is alleged that the fire fighting management system installed in the hotel did not work properly. However fire brigade officials may visit the hotel again along with forensic experts to ascertain the cause of fire as well as for checking of fire fighting management system.