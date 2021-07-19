Elderly woman 'jumps off roof, ends life'

KOLKATA: An elderly woman reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the roof of her house in Golf Green area on Sunday morning.



According to police, on Sunday around 10:50 am, Golf Green police station was informed about an elderly lady who had fallen from her house's roof. Cops rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman identified as Binita Mukherjee (62) to Baghajatin State General Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

During the probe, cops came to know that Mukherjee's husband died many years ago and her son lives in Lucknow. For the past several years, she had been living at her three-storied house at 8/1, Russa Road, Third Lane in Golf Green. She had also suffered from mental illness for which Banerjee went through treatment.

A neighbor of Banerjee identified as Lucian Roy said, "I came out after hearing a sound of something heavy falling. After coming out, I saw Benerjee lying on the road bleeding."

However, police found the collapsible gate of the house locked and they entered after breaking it. Cops suspect that Banerjee has committed suicide by jumping from the rooftop. Though no foul play was detected, some doubts are there about how she has been able to jump over the guard wall of the rooftop.

It suspected that she had fallen on the cable wire of the pole in front of her house and then fell on the road as Banerjee's body was found, at a distance from the house. To clear the doubts, the homicide section has been informed and forensic experts have been requested to inquire into the matter.