Elderly woman found dead inside apartment at Shakespeare Sarani

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of an elderly woman whose body was found inside her apartment at Shakespeare Sarani in South Kolkata on Tuesday morning.



The deceased, Renuka Chowdhury (90), used to live with her son Abhay Chowdhury in the Ganga-Jamuna apartment.

On Tuesday, Abhay went to play badminton on the roof of his residence at 7 am. When he came to his room at 10 am, he saw his mother lying in a pool of blood. Her nose was profusely bleeding.

Abhay became frightened and immediately informed the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station.

After receiving the call, police officials from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station reached the spot and recovered the body. Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police (South) Akash Magharia himself went to the spot and started the probe.

"An incident has taken place. The deceased is around 90-year-old. There was blood on the body. We are investigating whether it is a murder case or not," the official said.

Body has been sent for autopsy. The police are trying to ascertain whether there is any foul play behind the incident. The CCTV cameras are being checked by the police officials to find leads in connection with the death of the woman.

The deceased's son Abhay claimed that someone killed his mother in his absence from the flat.